Taiwan president-elect Lai to face China's ire after victory

Under Taiwan's constitution the Republic of China is a sovereign state, a view shared by all Taiwan's main political parties. The Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, who set up the People's Republic.

What worries Beijing is the idea that Lai could try to change the status quo by declaring the establishment of a Republic of Taiwan, which Lai has said he will not do.

"I think China hates him, really hates him," said Wu Xinbo, an international relations professor at Shanghai's Fudan University. "It is because if he is elected as the leader of Taiwan, he may come to advance his goal of Taiwan independence, which will provoke a crisis across the Taiwan Strait."

Still, while China has announced sanctions on several senior Taiwanese officials, including Lai's running-mate Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's former de facto ambassador to the United States, it has not done so for Lai, perhaps indicating Beijing does not want to totally shut the door to one day having talks with him.

Lai urged China's Xi to 'chill out'

During the campaign, Lai said he would stick to President Tsai's path of proffering talks with China and maintaining peace and the status quo, while also pledging to defend the island and reiterating only its people can decide the island's future.

Stephen Tan, managing director of the International Policy Advisory Group in Taipei, said Lai's platform was similar, if not identical, to that of Tsai, who is barred from seeking re-election after serving two terms.

"I would not envision from his policy and administration a big change in direction for both domestic and foreign policies," Tan said.

Lai is from a humble background in northern Taiwan, the son of a coal miner who died when the president-elect was a small child. A physician, the younger Lai specialised in spinal cord injuries.

He became Tsai's vice president in 2020 when they won in a landslide warning of the threat to Taiwan from China given Beijing's crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Since then, China has massively ramped up military drills near Taiwan and held war games in August 2022 and last April in response to Taiwanese engagement with the United States.

Taiwan officials said this week they expected China to attempt to put pressure on the incoming president, including with military drills near Taiwan, before Lai takes office.

In May, at a question and answer session with students at his alma mater, National Taiwan University, Lai said the head of state he would most like to have dinner with is Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he would advise to "chill out a little".

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said his comments were "weird" and "deceitful", given that his "Taiwan independence nature" had not changed.

Beijing has demanded Taiwan's government accepts that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to "one China," something Tsai and Lai have refused to do.