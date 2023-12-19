Taiwan reports another suspected Chinese weather balloon crossing Taiwan Strait

Taipei: A suspected Chinese weather balloon flew across the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Monday but stayed well north of Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, the third time this month Taipei has reported them nearby.

The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue in February when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China said the balloon was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.

Taiwan is on high alert for Chinese activities, both military and political, ahead of Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections. Taipei has warned of Beijing's efforts to interfere in the ballot to get voters to pick candidates China may prefer.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the single balloon was detected at 9:09 a.m. (0109GMT) after crossing the strait's median line 67 nautical miles (124 km) northwest of the northern Taiwanese port city of Keelung.