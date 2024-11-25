Taiwan reports Chinese balloon, first time in six months

<p>Taipei: Taiwan's defence ministry on Monday reported that a Chinese balloon had been detected over the sea to Taiwan's north, the first time since April it has reported such an incident in what Taipei views as part of a pattern of harassment by Beijing.</p><p>Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, complained that in the weeks leading up to its presidential election in January Chinese balloon activity took place at an "unprecedented scale".</p><p>It described the incidents as part of a Chinese pressure campaign - so-called grey-zone warfare designed to exhaust a foe using irregular tactics without open combat.</p><p>Taiwan strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.</p>.Taiwan — caught between Xi Jinping’s aggressiveness and Donald Trump’s unpredictability. <p>The ministry, in its regular morning update on Chinese military activities over the previous 24 hours, said the single balloon was detected at 6:21 p.m. (1021 GMT) on Sunday 60 nautical miles (111 km) to the north of Taiwan's Keelung port.</p><p>It then vanished some two hours later, having flown at an altitude of 33,000 ft (10,000 metres), but without crossing Taiwan itself, the ministry said.</p><p>China's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.</p><p>China has previously dismissed Taiwan's complaints about the balloons, saying they were for meteorological purposes and should not be hyped up for political reasons.</p><p>The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue last year when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China said the balloon was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. </p>