Taiwan says eight Chinese fighter jets crossed strait's median line

Taipei: Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that over the previous 24 hours it had detected eight Chinese fighter jets crossing over the median line of the Taiwan Strait, as well as one Chinese balloon.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly complained of Chinese military activity around the island over the past four years.

China has been stepping up its missions near Taiwan as the Jan 13 presidential and parliamentary elections on the island approach.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the Chinese J-10, J-11 and J-16 fighter jets had crossed the median line at points to the north and centre of the strait.

The median line once served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, but Chinese planes now regularly fly over it.

Taiwan sent its own forces to monitor, the ministry said.