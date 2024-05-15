Taiwan says WHO should let it attend all its meetings

Taipai: Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu called on the World Health Organization on Wednesday to allow the island to attend all its meetings if it is serious about its goal of "Health for All", ahead of a key summit Taipei wants to take part in.

Taiwan is excluded from most international organisations because of objections by China, which considers the democratically governed island its territory.

Taiwan attended the WHO's World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer from 2009 to 2016 under the administration of then-President Ma Ying-jeou, who signed landmark trade and tourism agreements with China.

But Beijing began blocking Taiwan's participation in 2017, after President Tsai Ing-wen won office, for her refusal to agree to China's position that both China and Taiwan are part of "one China".

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Monday it was Taiwan's ruling party's fault the island could not attend the WHA given what it called a "lack of a political basis". Taiwan's government says Beijing has no right to speak for or represent Taiwan on the international stage.