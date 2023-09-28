Taiwan's first homegrown submarine cannot stop the tide of reunification: China's military

The Taipei Times, a leading English-language newspaper in Taiwan, in an editorial, described the launch of the homegrown submarine as a 'major breakthrough in upgrading the nation’s self-defence capabilities, and would make it more difficult for China to blockade Taiwan.' Facing Beijing’s escalating military threats and ambitions of expanding across the Taiwan Strait, a domestically developed submarine was first proposed in the 1990s under then-president Lee Teng-hui.