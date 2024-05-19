Taiwan's new president to extend goodwill to China in inauguration speech

Taiwan's next president Lai Ching-te will express "concrete" goodwill towards China in his inauguration speech on Monday, and call for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to pursue peace, according to a senior official briefed on the matter.

Lai, who takes over from President Tsai Ing-wen having served as her vice president for the past four years, will say that Taiwan will continue to be a promoter of regional peace and stability, the official said.

Beijing views proudly democratic Taiwan as its own territory, over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Lai, 64, and widely known by his English name William, is detested by Beijing as a "separatist" and China has rebuffed his repeated calls for talks.