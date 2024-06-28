Takeaways from the Biden-Trump presidential debate

Washington: Democratic US President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump took the stage on Thursday night for a debate that offered voters a rare side-by-side look at the two oldest candidates ever to seek the US presidency.

Here are some of the major takeaways:

Hoarse and buggy

The leading question going into the debate was how the two men, both of whom have faced questions about their fitness for the job, would handle themselves on stage.

The early going favored Trump, 78, who appeared forceful and energetic when compared to the 81-year-old Biden, who spoke in a hoarse, halting voice and coughed regularly.

The White House said during the debate that the president was suffering from a cold.

Biden began to find his footing later in the debate as he attacked Trump's character. "The idea that I would apologize to you?" Biden asked at one point, incredulous after Trump accused him of mistreating veterans.

"You're the sucker. You're the loser," Biden told Trump.

Each suggested the other was a criminal.