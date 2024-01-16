Takeaways from the Republican caucus in Iowa

Mind made up

According to early surveys conducted of Iowa caucus-goers, the frontrunner Trump was never in danger of losing.

An overwhelming majority of caucus-goers – 64 per cent - made the decision on which candidate to support before this month. Of those voters, 64 per cent went for Trump, according to entrance polls by Edison Research, making all the late-stage campaigning by rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley almost futile.

Trump was positioned to dominate a rural state with a large white, working-class population, and Edison’s numbers bore that out: He won 73 per cent of voters who said they never attended college and 54 per cent of those age 45 and over. He won with those who consider themselves very conservative and somewhat conservative. He won the majority of independent voters.

Trump captured 61 per cent of Republicans who said their top priority was immigration and 52 per cent of those most worried about the economy.

Even more telling: Of the 65 per cent of caucus-goers who do not believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected, 69 per cent went for Trump. And 63 per cent of Republicans surveyed said Trump, who faces criminal charges in federal and state courts for attempting to subvert the 2020 election, would be fit to be president even if convicted of a crime.

The numbers validated Trump's approach to Iowa. His campaign never took the state for granted, but neither did it ever approach the caucuses as a must-win. Only in recent weeks did Trump step up his presence, and he held just one rally during the final weekend.

If there was a drawback for Trump, it was that neither DeSantis nor Haley looked likely to drop out of the race before New Hampshire's primary on January 23, meaning that he didn't quite swing the knockout blow he was hoping for.