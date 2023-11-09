Takeaways from the third 2024 Republican presidential debate

Ramaswamy comes out swinging

It was clear from the outset that Ramaswamy, whose candidacy has faded since the first debate, was determined to be a spoiler and throw elbows in every direction while on stage.

Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience, attacked former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and DeSantis right out of the gate.

In an exchange regarding the conflict in Israel, Ramaswamy warned that the two leading candidates on the stage could drag America into a bloody war in Europe, while also channeling speculation that DeSantis wears lifts inside his boots.

"Do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels? Because you've got two of them on stage tonight," he said in reference to Haley and DeSantis, while invoking the Republican former vice president who was known for his neoconservative views.

"They're five-inch heels, and I don't wear them unless I can run in them,” Haley later shot back. “They are not a fashion statement, they are ammunition.”

Ramaswamy wasn’t finished going after Haley. During a discussion over banning the Chinese short video app TikTok, he mentioned that Haley’s daughter used the platform. “You might want to take care of your family first,” he said.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley countered, adding under her breath, “You’re just scum.”

Given his lagging poll numbers, the Miami debate could end up being Ramaswamy’s final one. Haley won’t miss him.