Takeaways from the US presidential election

The national exit poll of voters conducted by Edison Research underscored what public opinion surveys had long shown: Voters are in a bad mood and have been for some time.

Three-fourths of voters surveyed by Edison said the country was going in a negative direction. Of those voters, 61 per cent went for Trump. Of the voters who called themselves "angry," 71 per cent backed the Republican.

Voters who said the economy was their top concern broke 79 per cent-20 per cent for Trump, according the poll.

Voters who believe abortion should be a legal procedure in most instances surprisingly only backed Vice President Harris 51 per cent-47 per cent, suggesting Trump's efforts to blur his position may have partially negated one of her largest advantages.

Trump opposed a federal abortion ban but said states are free to pass laws as restrictive as they choose. He also became a vocal advocate for having insurers cover the cost of in-vitro fertilization treatments.

Perhaps most notably for Harris, the three-fourths of voters who said U.S. democracy felt "threatened" split their vote evenly between the two candidates.

While Democrats have pointed to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election as proof of his authoritarian tendencies, Trump has argued that he was a target for politically minded prosecutors in the Biden-Harris administration.