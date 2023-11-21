JOIN US
Homeworld

Hamas leader says talks under way with Israel on temporary truce, hostages-prisoners swap deal

The details of the truce will be announced by Qatari officials, el Reshiq said.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 07:49 IST

Cairo: Talks under way between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel are about a temporary truce for arranging entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and a hostages-prisoners swap deal, Hamas official Izzat el Reshiq told al Jazeera TV on Tuesday.

"The expected agreement will include the release of Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for release of Palestinian children and women in the occupation's prisons," he added.

The details of the truce will be announced by Qatari officials, el Reshiq said. 

(Published 21 November 2023, 07:49 IST)
