<p>Singapore, Tokyo: A third Iran-linked tanker was entering the Gulf via the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> on Tuesday on the first full day of the US blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports, shipping data showed.</p><p>US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran failed to reach a deal.</p><p>As the three vessels transiting the strait were not heading to Iranian ports, they are not covered by the blockade.</p><p>Panama-flagged Peace Gulf, a medium-range tanker, is heading to Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates, LSEG data showed.</p>.US-sanctioned tankers pass Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade, data shows.<p>The vessel typically moves Iranian naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock, to other non-Iranian Middle Eastern ports for export to Asia, Kpler data showed.</p><p>Prior to this, two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>-sanctioned tankers passed through the narrow waterway.</p><p>Handy tanker Murlikishan is heading to Iraq to load fuel oil on April 16, Kpler data showed. The vessel, formerly known as MKA, has transported Russian and Iranian oil.</p><p>Another sanctioned tanker, Rich Starry, would be the first to make it through the strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade began, data from LSEG and Kpler showed.</p><p>The tanker and its owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd were sanctioned by the United States for dealing with Iran. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.</p>.NATO allies refuse to join Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade.<p>Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker that is carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol, according to the data. It loaded the cargo at its last port of call, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a>'s Hamriyah, the data showed.</p><p>The Chinese-owned tanker has Chinese crew on board, the data showed.</p><p>China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a US blockade of Iranian ports is "dangerous and irresponsible", warning it would only aggravate tensions. It did not mention whether Chinese ships were passing the strait.</p>