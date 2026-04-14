Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Tankers pass Strait of Hormuz on first day of US blockade

As the three vessels transiting the strait were not heading to Iranian ports, they are not covered ​by the blockade.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 08:53 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiawarStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us