<p>Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/tarique-rahman-to-take-oath-as-bangladesh-prime-minister-today-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-ceremony-3901305">Tarique Rahman</a> has been officially appointed as the new prime minister of Bangladesh five days after securing a historic win in the general elections. President Mohammed Shahbuddin administered the oath to Rahman along with his party members who will take charge as cabinet ministers. </p><p>This comes as members of the BNP elected him as the leader of the parliamentary party. </p><p>Representing India at the oath-taking ceremony is Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who landed in Dhaka earlier on Tuesday. </p><p>The ceremony reportedly took place at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex, instead of Bangabhaban for the first time. Rahman, who was living in exile for decades, returned after the overthrow of former PM Sheikh Hasina who fled to India after intense protests in 2025.</p><p>Rahman's BNP and its allies won 212 seats out of 299 whereas the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami leading an alliance of 11 parties won 77 seats.</p>