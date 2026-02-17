<p>After a spectacular win at the nation's general elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> Nationalist Party's (BNP) chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tarique-rahman">Tarique Rahman</a> will take charge as the new prime minister as President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members.</p><p>In a first, breaking tradition, the ceremony will take place at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex, instead of Bangabhaban. </p><p>After spending almost two decades away from Bangladesh, Rahman returned to find himself at the core of the country’s biggest political shift in years. His entry into the political landscape proved to be of influential background.</p><p>Citing medical treatment, Rahman, the son of former Prime Minister Khalida Zia, left Bangladesh in 2008 after being released by a military-backed caretaker government from detention. </p>.Why PM Modi is not attending Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony in Bangladesh .<p>He returned in December 2025 as the nation descended into a state of fragility, amid former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exile and Bangladesh youth's political shifts. </p><p>The BNP chairman promised to reshape Bangladesh's global ties by seeking investment from multiple partners, rather than relying on a single country during his campaign. </p><p>Rahman stated his main goal is to rebuild democracy. “Only by practicing democracy can we prosper and rebuild our country,” he said. “If we practice democracy, we can establish accountability.”</p><p>With a resounding victory at the polls, the official count of the nation's first election since Hasina's ouster gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats.</p><p>The Jamaat‑e‑Islami-led 11‑party alliance won 77 seats, forming the opposition. Hasina's Awami League was banned from contesting in the polls. </p><p>The event will see various world leaders in attendance, as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the ceremony. </p><p>Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited for the ceremony, he would be skipping the event due to prior reported commitments with the ongoing AI Summit in New Delhi.</p><p>Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also not be attending the event, elected BNP MP Rashiduzzaman Millat told <em>ANI</em>. </p><p>He further informed, "The oath taking ceremony for the parliament members will be held at 9.30 AM at our parliament bhawan. At 4.00 PM, there will be another session for the ministerial oath."</p>