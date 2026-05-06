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Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87

Turner became one of the most powerful figures in U.S. media and entertainment, his networks specializing in news, sports, re-runs, and old movies.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 15:01 IST
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