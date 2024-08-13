Teen with 'mental state of 5-year-old' tricked into getting breast implant by China beauty clinic

A 19-year-old mentally ill boy in China who had applied for a job at a beauty clinic was tricked into undergoing a breast implant surgery.

The boy is said to have a mental state of a 5-year-old child, reported Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post. The surgeons are said to have told the boy that the breast enlargement operation will help boost his income via live-streaming.

Clinic's job posting claimed a monthly pay of $400

The report highlighted certain excerpts of chats between the 19-year-old and the beauty clinic staff. It was found that the boy had approached the clinic for a job that reportedly paid a monthly salary of 3,000 yuan ($400).

The victim's mother who goes with the surname Lu, is a resident of Wuhan, Hubei province in central China. She was quoted as saying by the Chinese media house that her son underwent the surgery on July 28 after heeding the advice of staff at a local beauty clinic.