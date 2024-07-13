Teenage boy charged with assault, threats to kill after UK gurdwara attack

Investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate charged the boy, who cannot be named as a minor, over what the local police is referring to as a “disturbance” at Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend, south-east England, on Thursday evening. The gurdwara, one of the largest outside India, said it is cooperating with the investigation and stated that 'Guru Granth Sahib Ji' was not present in the Darbar Hall at the time of the incident.