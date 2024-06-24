Teenage Pakistani boy kills man over alleged blasphemy

A senior police officer told PTI that the minor seminary student stabbed 55-year-old Nazir Hussain Shah to death after being incited by his father and uncle's remarks. The boy's father, a prayer leader at a Sunni mosque, and his uncle had told him that Shah would often speak against the companions of the Prophet.

"Getting motivated by the words of his father and uncle, the enraged teenager took a knife from his house and confronted Shah on Sunday afternoon, stabbing him multiple times and killing him on the spot. The boy then fled the scene," the police officer said.

A police team has been formed to apprehend the boy, he said.

A case has been registered against the father and uncle under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The incident took place just two days after an enraged mob in the picturesque Pakistani town of Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday gunned down a tourist, dragged him through the town and later hanged him in full public view for allegedly committing desecration of the Quran. The 40-year-old victim, Muhammad Ismail, was accused of having burnt the pages of Islam's holy book