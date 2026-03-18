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Tehran warns Gulf energy sites to evacuate after Iranian gas facilities hit

Oil prices ‌jumped on the news, with Brent ​crude futures gaining more than 6% to a session high just shy of $110 per barrel.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 20:46 IST
World newsIranGulf CountriesWest AsiaTehranwar

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