Telecom giant Bell lays off over 400 employees in 10-minute video call, union protests: Report

Reportedly, In a statement to the Canada's online news site Toronto Star, Bell's communications director, Ellen Murphy, in his defense argued against some of Unifor's claims.

He said the company "has been working with Unifor and other unions on the impacts to our unionized workforce. Bell has been very transparent with Unifor leadership about the process in which these discussions would take place, having started discussions over five weeks ago, and has met all of our obligations under the respective collective bargaining agreements."

Murphy added that employees "had individual meetings with an HR representative to discuss their individual packages and to ask questions."

Murphy said the layoffs came after Bell announced plans in February to eliminate about 9 per cent of its workforce, which is around 4,800 positions.

As reported by the Toronto Star, CEO Mirko Bibic announced the layoff to "simplify our organisation and accelerate our transformation."

However, reportedly, the decision drew criticism as Bell simultaneously raised its dividend payout to shareholders.