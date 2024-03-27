Telecom giant Bell lays off over 400 employees in 10-minute video call, union protests: Report

Bell, a Canada-based Telecommunications giant, laid off approximately 400 employees in a brief virtual group meetings, according to a press release by Unifor, the union representing the employees.
Unifor termed the impersonal manner "beyond shameful" in a press release. As per Uniform, the fired employees were working with the company since years and were informed they were being declared "surplus" in 10-minute video calls.
Unifor claimed a manager read a layoff notice which informed that the employees will be handed "pink slips."
Reportedly, In a statement to the Canada's online news site Toronto Star, Bell's communications director, Ellen Murphy, in his defense argued against some of Unifor's claims.
He said the company "has been working with Unifor and other unions on the impacts to our unionized workforce. Bell has been very transparent with Unifor leadership about the process in which these discussions would take place, having started discussions over five weeks ago, and has met all of our obligations under the respective collective bargaining agreements."
Murphy added that employees "had individual meetings with an HR representative to discuss their individual packages and to ask questions."
Murphy said the layoffs came after Bell announced plans in February to eliminate about 9 per cent of its workforce, which is around 4,800 positions.
As reported by the Toronto Star, CEO Mirko Bibic announced the layoff to "simplify our organisation and accelerate our transformation."
However, reportedly, the decision drew criticism as Bell simultaneously raised its dividend payout to shareholders.
Unifor, which represents over 19,000 workers at Bell and its subsidiaries, also said that the members have dreaded meeting invites since the February announcement.
"The truth is Bell picked a number of heads to roll so it could increase its dividend payout without an actual plan on which jobs and which workers would be eliminated so the terminations are cruelly dragged out," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President, in the union's press release.
Unifor launched a "Shame on Bell" campaign in response to the terminations. Reportedly, Unifor members protested the layoffs in Ottawa and criticised Bell for postponing the Parliamentary hearings at which it was to be questioned about the layoffs.
Unifor vows to continue its campaign against the company's handling of the layoffs. Bell, as per the report, reported a $2.3 billion profit at the end of 2022.
Len Poirier, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer, said in the press release, "Our dedicated, loyal workers, who are predominately women, will have to explain to their families tonight that they are being let go from Bell for no good reason other than making sure that their shareholders and Board of Directors come first when getting paid. It's absolutely disgusting."
