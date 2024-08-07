Tense Israel in waiting as attack threat looms

But the urgency has risen sharply over the past 10 days as a relatively contained conflict with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon has threatened to spiral into an all-out regional war.

"I know that the citizens of Israel are on alert, and I ask of you one thing - keep patient and cool," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday while meeting new army recruits.

"We are prepared for both defence and attack, we are striking our enemies and are also determined to defend ourselves," he said.