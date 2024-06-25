Territories East of Mahakali River including Kalapani belongs to Nepal, says PM Prachanda

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Tuesday said that his government is clear and determined that all territories east of Mahakali River, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu pass, come under Nepalese territories.

Prachanda made the remarks while responding to queries raised by lawmakers during the discussion on headings of the Foreign Ministry under the Appropriation Bill, 2081 in the House of Representatives.

He recalled that as per the Sugauli Treaty signed between Nepal and East India Company government in 1816, these territories belong to Nepal and a political map incorporating these territories has also been published.

Nepal's government unveiled its new political map with the inclusion of Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas within its territory in May 2020 during the government led by K P Sharma Oli. It was later endorsed by Parliament unanimously.