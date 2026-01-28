Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Texas halts H-1B visas at state universities, agencies, affecting Indians

The freeze will remain in effect through May 2027.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 10:50 IST
World newsUnited StatesTexasUS visa

Follow us on :

Follow Us