Texas man held for string of shootings that killed several people, injured 2 cops

The suspect, who was not identified, might also be linked to a separate homicide investigation farther south, in Bexar County, she added.

The first shooting occurred Tuesday morning, when the suspect shot and wounded an Austin school district officer, Henderson said.

The Austin police said on Tuesday that Northeast Early College High School had been placed under lockdown after shots were heard in its vicinity. The school district’s police chief, Wayne Sneed, told reporters that the injured officer was in stable condition after being shot in the leg.

The second shooting, a double homicide of a man and a woman, occurred later Tuesday morning in an area south of the first one, Henderson said.

In the third incident, a male cyclist said Tuesday afternoon that he had been shot, Henderson said. His injuries were not life threatening.

And on Tuesday evening, she said, officers responding to a call about a burglary found the suspect in the backyard of the home. The suspect fired at an officer, who shot back and suffered multiple gunshot wounds that were not life threatening. The suspect later fled in a vehicle and crashed as police pursued him.

As the chase unfolded, Henderson said, other officers entered the home and found the bodies of two people. The department believes the suspect was also linked to those deaths, she said.