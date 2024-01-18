Texas school shooting victims 'deserved better' from police, says US review

"The victims and survivors of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School deserved better," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The law enforcement response at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022 - and the response by officials in the hours and days after - was a failure."

The report faulted responding officers for not immediately confronting the gunman, who was holed up in a set of adjoining classrooms with students and staff for 77 minutes until he was killed by a police tactical team.

The review found that the first officers on scene moved to breach the classroom, but after being met with gunfire, law enforcement began approaching the situation as a "barricaded subject scenario" and not an active shooting.

Law enforcement, including the chief of the school district police force, focused on evacuating other classrooms and requesting more police resources, leaving children trapped with the gunman, the report found.

The report details the results of the department’s “Critical Incident Review,” of the law enforcement response, a review which began days after the shooting at the request of Uvalde’s then-mayor.

The Justice Department report also identified failures in leadership, concluding that none of the law enforcement officials took charge at the scene.

The review follows several state and local investigations that have also examined shortcomings in the response.

The shooting in a rural part of southwest Texas, carried out by a former student, was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Nineteen students, ranging from ages 9 to 11, were killed along with two teachers.

The department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services led the assessment with the help of outside experts in emergency management, active shooter response and school safety.