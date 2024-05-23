Thai court accepts complaint seeking PM's removal over cabinet appointment

Bangkok: Thailand's Constitutional Court on Thursday accepted a complaint seeking to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office for giving a ministerial position to a former lawyer with a criminal conviction.

Srettha was not suspended from duty pending a verdict in the case, as had been sought by a group of senators who had complained that last month's appointment to his cabinet of Pichit Chuenban was a violation of the constitution.

Pichit resigned on Tuesday in an effort to insulate Srettha from the court case.

The decision will be a blow to a government that has seen three ministers quit in recent weeks, while it battles to jumpstart an underperforming economy and ensure it has the funds to deliver on a delayed election promise of cash handouts for 50 million people.