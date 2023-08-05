Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Thai ex-PM Thaksin says he postpones his return from self-exile

Thaksin spent years trying to resist military interference in governments led by his populist party and was eventually ousted in a 2006 coup.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 04:36 IST

Follow Us

Thai former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Saturday he was postponing his return from self-exile as Thailand struggles to overcome a political deadlock after a May general election won by opponents of military rule.

Thaksin, a former telecoms tycoon, spent years trying to resist military interference in governments led by his populist party and was eventually ousted in a 2006 coup.

He posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he needed a medical check up and would delay his return, originally planned for Aug 10, by "a couple of weeks".

ผมขอเลื่อนวันเดินทางกลับไทยจากวันที่10ไปอีกไม่เกินสองสัปดาห์วันเวลาจะแจ้งอีกครั้ง หมอเรียกให้ไปตรวจร่างกายก่อนครับ

— Thaksin Shinawatra (@ThaksinLive) August 5, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 August 2023, 04:36 IST)
World newsThailand

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT