Thai king endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister

Bangkok: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister on Sunday, two days after parliament elected her, paving the way for the formation of a cabinet in coming weeks.

The king's approval, a formality, was read out by House of Representatives Secretary Apat Sukhanand at a ceremony in Bangkok.

Dressed in official uniform, Paetongtarn got down on her knees and paid homage to a portrait of King Vajiralongkorn before giving a short speech thanking the king and the people's representatives for endorsing her as prime minister.

"As head of the executive branch, I will do my duty together with the legislators with an open heart," she said.

"I will listen to all opinions so together we can take the country forward with stability," she said.