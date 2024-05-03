Thai politician, adopted monk son caught in bed by husband; video sparks social media frenzy

An affair between a Thai politician and her adopted, monk son has rocked the political landscape of the country, even capturing the imagination of social media users in China.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, 45-year-old Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh and her adopted son, 24-year-old monk Phra Maha, were caught on video in bed together, after Choeiwadkoh's husband Ti drove more than five hours to their house, suspecting an affair.

In the video, Ti is seen confronting his wife: "Are you two happy?," the incensed man is heard saying.

Choeiwadkoh, for her part, was seen defending herself in the video, and claimed that she had not had sex with 24-year-old Phra, and that the two of them were only talking. Even Phra is heard appealing his innoncence, saying, "Nothing happened."

Ti, however, was outraged: "I was furious when I found them together. I felt so betrayed. I had bought her gold and given her many gifts," he was quoted as saying in the SCMP report.