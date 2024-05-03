Thai politician, adopted monk son caught in bed by husband; video sparks social media frenzy

An affair between a Thai politician and her adopted, monk son has rocked the political landscape of the country, even capturing the imagination of social media users in China.
As reported by the South China Morning Post, 45-year-old Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh and her adopted son, 24-year-old monk Phra Maha, were caught on video in bed together, after Choeiwadkoh's husband Ti drove more than five hours to their house, suspecting an affair.
In the video, Ti is seen confronting his wife: "Are you two happy?," the incensed man is heard saying.
Choeiwadkoh, for her part, was seen defending herself in the video, and claimed that she had not had sex with 24-year-old Phra, and that the two of them were only talking. Even Phra is heard appealing his innoncence, saying, "Nothing happened."
Ti, however, was outraged: "I was furious when I found them together. I felt so betrayed. I had bought her gold and given her many gifts," he was quoted as saying in the SCMP report.
Known as 'Madam Ple', Choeiwadkoh is a well-known politician from the central Thailand province of Sukhothai, and has been a member of the Democrat Party since March 2023. She also currently serves as the head of a local chamber of commerce.
Initially reported by Horizon News in China, the story went viral, as did the video on social media, sparking myriad reactions from the Chinese public that ranged from disgust to amusement to sheer fascination.
"This news is explosive, with too many elements. It sounds like pure fiction. The world of the wealthy is indeed fascinating and chaotic," was one of the comments.
"A 64-year-old husband, a 45-year-old wife, and a 24-year-old adopted son who is a monk? This is such a mess. It sounds more like keeping a boy-toy rather than adoption. Even dramas don’t dare to script this," wrote another user.
Understandably, once the video went viral, it rocked the political landscape in the Thailand, resulting in suspension of Choeiwadkoh from the Democrat Party pending further investigation into the scandal.
