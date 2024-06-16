Thai Senate likely to approve landmark same-sex marriage bill

Approval by both houses of the Thai parliament will effectively make the nation the first in the region to recognize same-sex marriage. Senators have previously expressed overwhelming support for the bill after it cleared the House of Representatives in a near unanimous vote in March.

The government plans to kick off a historic celebration on Tuesday evening with a parade set to march from the government house to a central business district in Bangkok.

The so-called marriage equality bill is technically an amendment to the country’s Civil and Commercial Code. The legislation will be effective 120 days after it’s published in the Royal Gazette.