Thailand lawmakers bring same-sex marriage a crucial step closer

The legislation has been more than a decade in the making, with obstacles stemming from political upheaval and disagreements as to the approach to take and what to include in the bill. In December, parliament passed four proposed draft bills on same-sex marriage; one was put forward by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's administration, and three additional versions by the Move Forward Party, the Democrat Party and the civil sector were considered. These four were combined into a single draft that was passed Wednesday.