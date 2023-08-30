Thailand mulls easing visa rules to lure Indian, Chinese tourists

Chinese — the largest group of visitors before the pandemic — face a costly and cumbersome visa-application process, which has has been a drag on the tally this year, according to the premier. Meanwhile, travelers from India must pay 2,000 baht ($57) for a 15-day visa on arrival. Srettha said he wants the list of visa-exempt countries expanded as well as increased stay limits for most international travelers, with caps of 15 days or 30 days for many nationalities.