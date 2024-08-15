Thailand's governing alliance to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra for PM

Bangkok: Thailand's governing alliance agreed on Thursday to back 37-year-old political newcomer Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its candidate for prime minister, a day ahead of a pivotal vote in parliament.

The deal follows a flurry of behind-the-scenes talks in the 24 hours since a court dismissed Srettha Thavisin as premier, as his Pheu Thai Party rushed to secure backing from its 11-party alliance in a bid to form the next government.

Paetongtarn is the daughter of divisive political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra and a niece of Yingluck Shinawatra, both former premiers who fled into exile after military coups against their governments.