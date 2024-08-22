Thailand's Thaksin backs his party's $14.5 billion handout plan

Bangkok: The Thai ruling party's flagship 500 billion baht ($14.5 billion) handout plan is needed to boost a sluggish economy, political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra said on Thursday, days after his daughter was elected prime minister by parliament.

Although he has no formal role in the government, Thaksin is one of the most influential figures in Thai politics and is widely expected to shape the premiership of his 38-year-old daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The populist Pheu Thai party leader was elected on Friday, replacing Srettha Thavisin who was dismissed by a court order.

"We need to stimulate the economy as our country has grown slowly for a long time," Thaksin said at an event in the capital Bangkok, outlining the benefits of the handout scheme that was a key campaign promise for his party in last year's election.