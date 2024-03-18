'That's life': Putin breaks silence on Navalny’s death, says he was willing to consider prisoner exchange

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the death of the imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny as an “unfortunate incident” and claimed he had been ready to release him in exchange for Russian prisoners held in the West.

Putin, in a news conference after Russia’s presidential election, said “some people” had told him before Navalny’s death “that there was an idea to exchange Mr. Navalny for some people held in correctional facilities in Western countries.”

“I said, ‘I agree,’” Putin said. “Just with one condition: ‘We’ll trade him but make sure that he doesn’t come back, let him stay over there.’”

He added: “But this happens. That’s life.”

The comments, in response to a question from NBC News, were Putin’s first about Navalny’s death at a penal colony in the Arctic— and a rare moment, if not the first, when the Russian president uttered Navalny’s name in public.