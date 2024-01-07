The airlines and regulators taking action on Boeing 737 Max Jets

By Danny Lee

The accident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Jan 5 has thrust Boeing Co.’s 737 Max plane — by far its most popular aircraft and its biggest source of revenue — into the spotlight again.

The manufacturer’s entire fleet of Max aircraft was temporarily taken out of service in 2019 following two deadly crashes. Now, the US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a temporary grounding of some 737-9 Max aircraft after Friday’s mishap involving that model, prompting regulators and airlines around the world to take precaution and discuss next steps.

Here are the measures that regulators, governments and airlines are adopting:

Regulators and Government Agencies

North America

- The US Federal Aviation Administration ordered the temporary grounding and inspections of some 737-9 Max aircraft. The move affects about 171 planes worldwide, according to a statement by the FAA.

- The US National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the matter. Its chair Jennifer Homendy said the probe will include a look at the FAA’s oversight of Boeing and the manufacturer’s process for planemaking on the affected aircraft type.

Europe

- The European Union Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA, told Bloomberg News it had adopted the FAA’s emergency directive. It noted no European airline in an EASA member state operated an aircraft in the affected Boeing configuration.

- The UK Civil Aviation Authority said it has written to non-UK and foreign permit carriers to inquire about inspections being undertaken prior to flying into or over UK airspace. There are no UK-registered 737-9 Max jets.