The city of Seven Hills

Rome… What’s the first thing that comes to mind? Gladiators? Julius Caesar? Surely not cats or even water? But these are important to Rome! Cats are a protected species in the city so you see many, many strays. As for water there are more fountains in Rome than in any other city in the world — more than 2000 of them. Water was very important to the Romans and they had a fantastic water supply system well ahead of the rest of the world. You can still drink from some of the fountains — the key word here being *some*. The beautifully designed Trevi fountain where visitors throw coins and make wishes for a successful romance is possibly the most famous fountain on earth. And since the coins all go to charity, there’s no harm done in making a wish.