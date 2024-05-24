Nearly 100 people have been killed in a devastating landslide that hit a remote village in Papua New Guinea. The accident happened in the midst of heavy rains, which led to strong landslides, burying villages and cutting off the road to the affected area. The village, isolated by rugged terrain, faces major challenges in restoration and rehabilitation. The early response activities and the national disaster management departments have started taking actions respectively to handle the situation.

Against this backdrop, we take a look at some of the deadliest landslides of the 21st century.