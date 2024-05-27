The deadly prelude to South Africa's first free elections

South Africans voted and it was a peaceful day -- that much I remember. I documented it and what should have been a life-changing experience was lost on me. I had a just buried a friend, and another was recovering from three gunshot wounds. I voted in Katlehong, a mere six-minute drive from where Ken was killed, shipped my film back to The Associated Press' office and went to sit at Greg's side. Two days of voting went by in a blur, with me barely present.