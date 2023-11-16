Economic slowdown is making decarbonization harder for companies

The findings come as some governments have pulled back from plans to support renewable energy and low-carbon products amid high inflation and concerns about cost and energy security. Accenture’s research suggests that companies are also moving more slowly, at a time when severe weather events across the globe highlight the damaging effects of climate change.

In a separate report released Thursday, the consultant found that just 18 per cent of companies are on track to meet net zero goals by mid-century. At the same time, 37 per cent have pledged to reach net zero — up from 34 per cent last year — it said in an analysis of 2,000 of the world’s largest firms.

“It’s promising to see an increase in public commitments to net zero targets again this year, but the adoption of key decarbonization measures is not uniform, with some companies still unable to master the basics,” Jean-Marc Ollagnier, Accenture’s chief executive officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a statement.

Europe fared better than other areas of the world, with 61 per cent of companies surveyed having net zero targets, compared to 28 per cent in North America and 30 per cent globally. However, just 24 per cent of European companies were on track to actually reach net zero by 2050.