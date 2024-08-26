The facts about Australia's new 'right to disconnect' law for employees

What does the law say?

Employers will still be able to contact their workers, however staff will now have the right not to respond outside working hours unless that refusal is unreasonable.

This means an employee can refuse to monitor, read or respond to contacts from an employer or a third party such as a client.

It will be up to Australia's industrial umpire, the Fair Work Commission (FWC), to decide whether a refusal is unreasonable or not. In doing so, it must take into account factors like the employee's role, the reason for the contact and how it is made.