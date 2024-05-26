The Hamas chief and the Israeli who saved his life

Still, in one of their last conversations, on the day Sinwar was freed, the Hamas leader had again thanked him for saving his life. Sinwar had even asked for his phone number, although Bitton had to refuse because prison employees are forbidden to communicate with Hamas leaders on the outside. He believed that Sinwar would feel bound by a kind of code, and that if he was made aware that Hamas held Bitton's nephew, he at least would not allow him to be mistreated.