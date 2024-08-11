The key people who will shape Bangladesh’s future

After a tumultuous week in Bangladesh, an interim government is now in place to begin the difficult work of bringing stability and order to the South Asian nation.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will helm the temporary government made up of a team of 16 other advisers, including two leaders of the student-protest movement that swept the country in recent weeks.

The inauguration of the temporary government on Thursday brought to an end a four-day power vacuum after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following street protests that left hundreds dead.