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'The last ride': Trump takes final ride on old Air Force One plane, jet gifted by Qatar to join fleet

The White House has not commented on the transition, but the US Air Force announced last month that a Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar to Trump had completed modification and flight testing.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:39 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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