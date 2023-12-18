The long wait at hostages square

In Hostages Square, everyone is waiting for someone. It is a pop-up neighborhood more diverse than any other in Israel — religious and secular, Arab and Jew, wealthy and poor all living together, hoping.

My neighbors and I fill the days with meetings and interviews, trying to keep up the pressure to return our loved ones, along with our spirits. Former residents of the square who have had family members released come back to support us, and a river of visitors ebbs and flows well into the night, nourishing us with art, music and home-cooked comfort food in foil trays.

During Hanukkah, the holiday when we fight back against the darkness, we lit little candles in the square together every night, one for each of the hostages still in captivity. The miracle, our tradition tells us, was that a tiny pitcher of oil lasted eight nights, renewing the spirit of our ancestors. Our oil has lasted for 10 weeks, but it cannot last forever. With every day, I fear the chances of seeing Inbar alive get a little bit smaller.

Over the weeks, Hostages Square has turned into Israel’s heart, a temporary capital made of and by the people. More than a vigil site, it is a living, breathing organism with its own microclimate of emotions that rise and fall over the days. I often seek refuge from it all in my tent, where I can feel Inbar’s presence. We are here in protest — before the Israeli government, which should know that no military objective is more important than bringing our loved ones home alive, and before the world, which should know that nothing can return to normal while they are gone.

In the tent I have written and rewritten a letter to Inbar, one that I hope the Red Cross will deliver for me if it can get to her. It tells her that her best friend at the festival survived the massacre, that “Free Pink” — Pink is her graffiti tag — has been sprayed all over the highways and railways of Israel. I tell Inbar she has to stay strong for the other hostages who might be with her, that they need her love and empathy now, even more than I need her. I tell her that I love her. I tell her that all the people in Hostages Square send their love, too.

Sitting outside, I ask questions of my neighbors and the visitors who pass through. What is Israel fighting for, if not for Inbar’s life? What would victory mean without her returning alive? Are we still the society of Gilad Shalit, the lone soldier whom Israel fought for years to return, a country for whom no one person is too small to be left behind? Are we still the nation of dreamers, who cherish and choose life?

I will wait for the answers in our little tent, however long they take to arrive. Like Inbar, all truly beautiful things are revealed in their own time.