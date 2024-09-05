The secrets of an unassuming New York official accused of working for China

Months after a low-level aide in the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo returned from a visit to China in 2019, she got a curious inquiry from federal investigators.

The FBI wanted to know about the nature of the trip that the aide, Linda Sun, had taken.

The interaction in 2020 was one of the first known instances of governmental interest in Sun’s activities, according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday. But it was not the last.

In February 2023, Sun was interviewed by the state’s Office of the Inspector General about her unauthorized procurement of official proclamations from the governor’s office, according to the indictment.

And when Sun was fired by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration weeks later, state officials’ suspicions surrounding Sun were “reported immediately to law enforcement,” the governor said Wednesday.

Before her dismissal, even as questions were repeatedly raised, Sun continued to use her positions in state government to benefit the People’s Republic of China and its Communist Party in exchange for millions of dollars in benefits, according to prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in New York City’s Brooklyn borough.

In a 65-page indictment, prosecutors laid out a yearslong scheme in which Sun blocked Taiwanese officials from having access to the governor’s office, eliminated references to Taiwan and Uyghurs from state communications and quashed meetings with Taiwanese officials, all in an effort to bolster Chinese government positions.

In return, Sun, 40, and her husband, Chris Hu, 41, received payoffs that included millions of dollars in transactions with China-based businesses tied to Hu, prosecutors said. They also included travel benefits, tickets to events, a series of Nanjing-style salted ducks prepared by a Chinese consulate official’s private chef and employment for Sun’s cousin in China, officials said.

Sun, 40, was charged with 10 criminal counts that included visa fraud, money laundering and other crimes. Her husband was charged with money laundering. Both pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday, were released on bond and were required to surrender their passports.

In interviews, officials and people who worked with her at varying stages of her career offered differing impressions of Sun. Some saw her as a quiet but knowledgeable employee who made a name for herself as a political operator in New York City’s Asian American community and in the Democratic circles of power in the Queens borough, where she appeared to have gotten her start.

But to the Chinese government, someone of Sun’s stature would have been seen as a logical and desirable target to win over, according to James Lewis, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who studies Chinese espionage abroad.