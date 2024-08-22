The shifting convictions of Kamala Harris

Supporters of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign like to note that their candidate can "prosecute the case" against Donald Trump, a felon and recidivist Republican nominee.

Speaking at rallies, the vice president has embraced the message, recalling that as a former courtroom prosecutor, district attorney and state attorney general, she took on all manner of predators, fraudsters and cheaters. "So, hear me when I say," Harris tells the rapturous crowds of Insert State Here, "I know Donald Trump's type!"