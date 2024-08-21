The spirit of inquiry and the spirit of protest

What is the spirit of inquiry? At its root it is the virtue of curiosity, along with the many habits of mind that spring from being curious. It is a spirit that believes in insistent questioning, even at the risk of irritating those who claim to have the answers. It is a spirit that delights in conversation, which is the exchange of thoughts, not a contest of wills. It is a spirit that is aware of its own ignorance, an ignorance that only grows the more we learn. It is a spirit that cultivates the art of listening patiently and intently; of processing an idea, a fact or an argument before we respond to it. It is the spirit of second-guessing ourselves and reexamining settled convictions, including those of the ideological, religious or cultural communities to which we belong. It is, in Learned Hand's famous phrase, "the spirit which is not too sure that it is right," a spirit that is willing, even happy, to be proved wrong.