The Sunday Story | Pager blasts: New questions on flight risk

The recent explosions of booby-trapped pagers used by Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon have raised serious concerns about the safety of personal electronic devices during air travel.
While the exact method of detonation remains unclear, the aviation sector — just beginning to recover from the pandemic — is now faced with a new and significant challenge, reminiscent of the impact the 9/11 attacks had on the industry.
Electronics have been linked to aviation disasters in the past. A cassette player, for instance, was used in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland on December 21, 1988, which resulted in over 250 deaths. In response to recent events, Lebanese aviation authorities have banned pagers and walkie-talkies on flights.
No other countries, including India, have yet adopted similar restrictions, but increased scrutiny on personal electronic devices may lead to longer wait times and delays for travelers. Balancing the need for heightened security vis-a-vis the resulting disruptions will require thoughtful deliberations at multiple levels.
Pagers are compact devices operating on a radio frequency from a base station or central dispatch outside of mobile phone networks. While they were once popular for transmitting short messages, smartphones have largely rendered them obsolete.
Given the ubiquity of smartphones in our daily lives, any restriction on their use or that of laptops would have a significant impact on both personal and business activities.
Today, most passengers carry electronic devices such as laptops, cell phones and tablets on flights. In-flight Wi-Fi is increasingly common, and accessing entertainment often requires the use of a phone, tablet or computer.
With the steady increase and rising influx of airline passengers across the world, the market for in-flight entertainment and connectivity is booming. Integration of technology in travel complicates security efforts, especially in light of recent events.
A few years ago, when incidents of smartphone battery explosions due to overheating came to light, security agencies worldwide introduced restrictions. Passengers were prohibited from placing lithium batteries—commonly found in devices like power banks—into checked baggage.
Lithium-ion batteries, present in smartphones, laptops, and other devices, do pose a risk of combustion. However, while incidents of battery explosions occur, the damage caused by them does not seem comparable to the larger blasts seen in the recent attacks in Lebanon.
Additionally, remotely detonating a smartphone battery through overheating would be a gradual process, unlike the sudden pager explosions. Another hypothesis suggests that the pagers in question may have been fitted with small explosive charges.
This raises concerns about supply chain interference, highlighting the need for heightened security throughout the logistics chain. Protecting the supply chain is crucial to prevent hidden explosives, such as small amounts of plastic explosives, from being inserted into devices and activated when necessary.
One of the most troubling aspects of the Lebanon episode is the chilling realisation that electronic devices can be turned into deadly weapons without the user’s knowledge.
The possibility of rigging a device to explode, either remotely or via a timer, adds a new layer of complexity to aviation security. This shift from traditional threats to more tech-savvy dangers signals a new era of risk, one that will be difficult to counter with current methods.
Airport security has made great strides in detecting traditional threats such as metallic objects, liquid explosives, and concealed firearms. However, the concealment of explosives within electronic devices marks a troubling new challenge.
Some modern airport scanners are already capable of identifying devices like these, and checked luggage undergoes similar screening at many places. However, with the establishment and operating costs being high, they are not widely available.
The primary challenge, therefore, is identifying smartphones and laptops that could be rigged for remote detonation using codes, timers or geofencing, and ensuring they never make it onto an aircraft.
Upgraded technology
The aviation industry needs more advanced scanners capable of identifying hidden explosives embedded within electronic devices. While current scanners can detect larger objects, they may struggle to spot small quantities of explosives concealed inside devices. Significant investment in new imaging technology is required, enabling airport security to analyse a device’s internal components without opening it.
In India, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security may soon review whether stricter measures are necessary, though a complete ban on electronic devices is unlikely unless specific intelligence points to an imminent threat. Addressing these security challenges will require a multi-faceted strategy, combining technology, updated policies and greater international collaboration.
Some airports in India are already using desktop-sized explosive trace detectors to screen packages and passengers for minute traces of explosives. Security personnel wipe the surface of an item or a person’s body with a swab and then insert the swab into the device for analysis, with results produced in under 10 seconds.
While these detectors are effective at identifying residual explosives, they are not foolproof. They scan for specific chemicals and require physical contact with the device, which may not always be practical in fast-paced airport environments.
Another possible solution is to redesign aircraft interiors to contain explosions more effectively. Blast-resistant overhead luggage compartments, for instance, could help contain the damage. Airlines might require passengers to store electronic devices in these secure compartments.
Though such measures would be expensive and would take time to implement, they represent a forward-thinking approach to safety. Additionally, disabling inflight Wi-Fi could be considered, to reduce the risk of remote detonation.
One of the key takeaways from Lebanon is that aviation security is no longer the responsibility of individual countries. The threat posed by tampered electronic devices is global, making international cooperation more critical than ever.
Governments, airlines, and manufacturers must work together to ensure the security of electronic devices sold worldwide. This could include stricter vetting of suppliers, regular audits of manufacturing facilities and using blockchain technology to create transparent, traceable supply chains for critical components.
Countries must also share intelligence on potential threats in real time. The pager blasts demonstrate that tactics can evolve quickly, and staying ahead of these threats requires constant collaboration. By working together, nations can build a unified, robust defense against this emerging danger.
Incidents like the pager or walkie-talkie blasts pose a significant risk to the global aviation industry, signaling a new chapter of disruptive technology. The shift from using mobile phones as bomb detonators to turning the phones themselves into bombs introduces a grave risk, especially if supply chains are vulnerable to infiltration.
However, with cutting-edge technology, robust training, cooperation and clear policies, the aviation industry can mitigate these risks. Continuous evaluation and improvement of security protocols will be essential to staying ahead of evolving threats.
